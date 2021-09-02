Transcript for Impeachment trial begins today

The rules are set for the historic and second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump each side getting sixteen hours over two case to make their case. If impeachment managers decide they want witnesses there will be a vote. President Trump's lawyers. Have agreed to a bipartisan resolution. To govern the structure and timing. Of the impending trial. Senators are now becoming jurors as trump faces one article of impeachment accused of being singularly responsible for the January 6 the deadly attack on the capital. And it's videos like beets are. We're Democrats are expected to focus their efforts using them to argue the writers were inspired by Trump's own words that day to storm the capital. You don't fight like hell is not gonna have a country anymore. Trump himself won't testify she's defense however will argue trumps words are protected under the First Amendment in a legal brief filed this week trumps defense asserting trump did not direct anyone to commit lawless actions. Adding those who did did so of their own a court in. Inciting these words from Trump's speech as proof. Everyone here will soon be marching over to the capitol building. To peacefully end patriotic please make your voices heard. And unlike Trump's first impeachment trial which was split down party lines here ten GOP house lawmakers voted to impeach including Republican and empty passenger headed to trial Kissinger writing a scathing op Ed in the Washington Post. Urging senate Republicans to break party lines and vote to convict the former president. Saying it is necessary to save America and the trial is a matter of accountability but most other GOP senators have already showed strong support for trump. Calling the trial counterproductive. A conviction is unlikely. And right before this trial officials in Georgia are announcing that they're launching an investigation into trump in a phone call that he had with election officials they are that probe is likely to be part of this impeachment case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.