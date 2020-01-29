Transcript for Investigators reveal new details in helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 8 others

And we turn out to what could be a major development in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation. A new recording has surfaced that appears to capture the moment of the crash comes as investigators reveal new clues about what went wrong. We must warn you some viewers may find the audio disturbing. As the remnants of the wreckage are cleaned away from the hillside investigators a revealing new details about the final moments of Kobe Bryant. And those eight others including his daughter. The time from the descend to impact. Was probably about a minute. There was no black box in the helicopter and new recorder and the cockpit. But a woman living nearby have handed over this door bell video to the NTSB. Which appears to capture the sound of the crash. That video just one of many that could help investigators. Just minutes earlier the aircraft was seen circling in the thick fog. Bystanders scene they could already tell something was wrong. This. Lake gunning its engine. Has really loud and it was banking and turning. Release steam. The NTSB says it doesn't know why the chopper went to a steep dive. But officials do know that the pilot are as a body and was rapidly accelerating before taking a sudden turn and he was still turning an aircraft slammed into the mountainside. How much did they clear missing the mountain by maybe 2030 feet. Experts say the helicopter was falling for two faster ever avoid the crash the aftermath of the scene spread over a quarter of a mile. This morning for the nine victims on board have been identified including as a buying and John alta belly Sarah Chester and Bryant himself. Officials have yet tidy the remaining victims including Bryan's daughter Gionta. Overnight she kill O'Neal emotional as he remembered his former team. Referred to. We're murder of your group. Joseph good as all of prayer ceremony. Bloom new moves through I don't you go for. Further we're removed so good from studio who's come good tunes. Go through blue. Share your birth. Colonial leader leading its hand outside the Staples Center. Sacked on Ernest friend they are the NTSB says the helicopter did not have terrain warning systems but an iPad found in the wreckage could help determine what went wrong.

