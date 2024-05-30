ISIS-K threat alert

After the terror group’s attacks overseas, authorities here in the U.S. are now on alert ahead of a major sports tournament. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live