Transcript for Jeff Bezos responds to criticism after launch

One day after Jeff bays as his flight to space. The Amazon founders facing criticism after thanking Amazon workers and customers for funding his trip he's responding to those who say he could abuse his billions. For more practical purposes meanwhile the next blast off into space race among billionaires. It said to be far more ambitious. Hand touched down at. This morning Jeff pesos in crew already talking about what's next. After their flight to the edge of space. I based it was his brother mark 82 year old Wally funk and eighteen year old Oliver Damon spent three minutes in wait listen I heard. With breathtaking views of earth 62 miles above the surface capsule landing just ten minutes after take off. Bays as reflecting on experience with GMA's Michael Strahan in the initial thoughts my initial thought is. I can't believe even though I heard it and read it. I can't believe how tiny the Earth's atmosphere but the Amazon founder quickly came under fire after giving credit to Amazon workers and customers for funding his flight to think. Every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer. Because you guys paid for all of this. The O line criticism swift one person posting I'd like a refund. Based it was later responding to criticism that his money could've been better spent if you are all purpose of focus on the future than you don't have explorers are Dora progress. You know what if you've had to Wilbur horrible right through. Hey guys you know what should work on some of them with little more practical. Pesos also announcing a 200 million dollar donation to nonprofits here 400 million dollars each to chef Jose Andres and former Obama administration advisor Van Jones next up in the billionaire space race Ilan mosque his company SpaceX is planning a far more ambitious civilian space flight in September. He inspiration for mission we'll take for civilian passengers into orbit for three full dates 330. Miles above the surface of the earth. Five times higher than pesos or Richard Branson flew all to raise money and awareness for saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Back to Jeff base as in the future of space travel he said we need to get good at going to space so we can save earth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.