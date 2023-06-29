No more July 4 fireworks?

More cities are turning to drone and laser shows due to concerns that fireworks could worsen already poor air quality or trigger wildfires in drought-stricken areas. ABC News' Andrea Fujii reports.

June 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live