Transcript for Justice Department says AG Barr will not testify in Congress today

We begin with the new standoff between Democrats and attorney general William Barr who's refusing to testify today before a house committee. During a contentious hearing in the senate Wednesday bar defended president trump and pushed back against critics who claim he deceived congress. In misled the public about the -- report. This morning there are new calls for Bart to resign ABC's lot of that has the latest including a new interview with president trump last night. Lot of good morning good morning to you Kenneth engine may. The Justice Department says that attorney general William Barr will not be testifying before that House Judiciary Committee the democratically controlled committee. In part because they object to the idea that committee lawyers would join in the questioning. House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry now there is upset that he will not be questioning attorney general William Barr this morning is trying to blackmail the committee. And now a growing number presidential hopefuls are calling on bar to resign this attorney general lacks all credibility. And has I think compromised. The American public's ability to believe that he is a trip fare of justice. Are resigned I'd plus the current visitor who gave heartburn sure those calls after more than five hours of often tense testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Marmara in the business of determining when lies are told of the American people. I'm in the business of determining whether a crime has been. Just hours earlier lawmakers learned that special counsel Robert Mueller. Had complained about Boris characterization of his report in a letter and on a phone call. This letter was an extraordinary act a career prosecutor would you can be attorney general of the United States. I you know if the letters of bits nitty and I think it was probably written by one of his staff people. Democrats demanding to know one bar didn't tell them about Muller's concerns when he was asked about it during his last testimony. Well I answered a question I talked directly to Bob Mueller not members of his team which are your. I feel it. Her answer. This purposely misleading. But on Fox Business praise from president trotman. I heard he was sir really performed incredibly well today. Now one of the lingering questions will special counsel Robert Mueller himself testify before lawmakers senate Judiciary Chairman Wendy Gramm says no. But over on the house lies Jerry Nadler he says he hopes to see him in the next two weeks today Kenneth. And on the attorney general Mallard threatening to hold barring contempt if he doesn't comply and cooperate with house Democrats Lana Zack think you've.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.