Transcript for Kentucky Derby watch party recipes

Good to be what you candidates the hunter 46 running of the Kentucky Derby now. If you're I don't want part of at all you've got to have a home game jewel in here is an easy recipe for it starts up glass with crushed ice to that Allen and two ounces while what. For reserve Burien which is the official Vernon. Kentucky dirty. That goes again. And Dan and balance I mean it's simple sir what you do make your own Craxi even easier bond already done. That goes into my last. Almond give it swift sure. And the more ice on top just a top Nassau boom and then good garnish who K minutes. That goes ahead and a chorus us of being struck to go with that and various. Great mean Jewell now. Couple serving I get us from our urban country code book. We have pick a con man that she spread and it also Benedict eighteen sandwiches. Another famous. Sandwiched right here and finish by caterer from rule. And it can also be used as salute to I'm also look these brats with this Connor cookie cutters. Can't put out an assortment. Single individual class now. To give us a vote. We'll just you know we've got along great dishes here. Our. These artists who are favored we've he smoked Mac and cheese. We've got here who raised short ribs. We've got a little tomato watermelon small. And then hear him make one of these men this is who roasted sweet potato dinner into line green and some Black Eyed Peas. And what does you know when I heard talk didn't. Obviously Jerve and or something very different. You know you're having these small parties we really change. Originally these issues were made. OK what we got here is you know it had put on an individual containers. So your guests from all over everybody. In Jews. Everything from put into individual servings and it's easy yeah and it safe to. Someone should really quick problem here is. We've gotten roasted some sweet potatoes that we've does. Boots salt pepper. Oil rose to. In the mix those then and then there's the slightest red onion. We've got some I am glad that she is that we've cooked did you drive in the meat cooked them or you could get some canned ones are pretty readily available. Dandelion greens. You know little taste of itself. And this is a little sore room. And Berman vinegar. Who just gonna toss all in this together and it did all these recipes. Are that are below. Burdened country could book came out. Borrowed. Derby a year and a half ago and so when Susie in this little salt and pepper. In the book you know we do have the black and peace but as long dresses views. You know we really want you kind of take a look at many in their home so he wanted to do. I'm a little something in. You know that Durham is about. It. It left just have fun looked at because oh. Part of at all you have gonna be occasional recipe. You know most prestigious CNN we me and easy way that you can access personalized look. And of course a lot of these recipes you that's reserved for the council is kind of psychiatric. Rusty from the executive job at your home. Well say hello this is exciting when they can't forget two days this doll forgetting here that you do this at derby party. Pat hall definitely stated. Brad have any derivative everybody. Our thanks to America's CEO chief entertaining officer Tim Laird and Churchill Downs David Daniels and outlook delicious and decadent. And I wanna go next your yap but he was right is all about cats I noticed that the door at first but it's that hat. That was something and out food and drug thirty all the time is now gone out the dollar Teresa's niece did all that style.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.