Transcript for Lavish mansion wedding cut short by police

We turnout to the story of the wedding that was not what it's seen it turns out the wedding pressures. But the bride and groom because there was a problem with their plans here's ABC's injured Fuji. It was expected to be a beautiful and lavish afternoon wedding on the sprawling estate near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That is until the plans were abruptly called off by police. Are it will occur are not my property. Courtney Wilson and she needed Jones had invited their family and friends to watch them exchange vows at their dream home. Problem was they didn't own a home or get permission to be there. So the surprised real owner Nathan Finkel called police seen people were tried to enter his gates is set at for a wedding he'd. Harassing me call me in. They stay there having a way the ear and it got both here and I don't know what Colin Powell who want it to stop. The house is for sale by the owner who's an heir to the I hop restaurants fortune. It's on the market for more than five million dollars the nine bedroom 161000. Square foot mansion is complete with a bowling Alley swimming pool. 800 foot bar because evo. The Florida sun sentinel reports Wilson had poses a potential buyer to couture and asked if he could use the home for his wedding but the owner said no. Still the couple sent out invitations for the big event. Instead police were called and told Wilson to leave he did and no charges were filed. Accounting records show a marriage license was issued to the couple last week but as of yet they had and register as married. Mona say Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.