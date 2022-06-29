Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody

The man accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight 103 in 1988 is expected to appear in federal court. ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze has more on this three-decade-long fight for justice.

