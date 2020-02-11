Transcript for Lori Loughlin begins prison sentence

New details about actress or Lockwood was like behind bars. As she begins her sentence after pleading guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal ABC's mega Deborah Z reports Laughlin will likely be out of prison. Before Christmas. This morning Lori McLaughlin on lockdown in federal prison and she in Edinburgh. But brown know what irony the former full house star just days into a two month sentence for her involvement in the varsity blues scandal. But her first two weeks behind bars will be spent in quarantine. A new prison policy to help stop the spread of cove it. And possibly got a little bit on the back yard or eight Eaton an. Other than that every Leon Lott and. Loch Lin was allowed to report to praise in three weeks early. After cutting a deal with the US attorney's office and a green not to seek early release for covad related reasons. Federal statistics show. There are currently at least two positive cases among the 800 inmates in lock ins low security facility lock and is serving her time in the same northern California prison. As Felicity Huffman did. Bulls actress is charged in the college admissions scandal. Accused of writing coaches and administrators to secure slots for their kids at elite colleges. It might be hard the start of lock when sentenced. Bringing in and to a years long legal battle. After she finishes her two months behind bars lock lid will likely begin her 100 hours a port mandated community service. Because in my routinely. Sent the same time in my excerpt five months increased. A quarter million dollars and pop formed to get our news service. His sentencing is scheduled to start next. Hi Megan thank you.

