Transcript for Macy’s announces Santa will go virtual this year

Yield it's from Kevin McCallister. After the Ohio workers are you. Too Susan walker and her son Max. I'm currently. Kids have been spilling to Santa for years. A little boy came to see me he jumped up and sat in my lap. And said three three the lady comes over and said that's the security code for our apartment. In fact Macy's has welcomed children acetylene every year since 1861. But instead of the iconic 34 street location hosting the party. This year Santa Claus is coming to town virtually a spokesperson saying Macy's is delighted to have found a way to ensure even more families can enjoyed his treasured experience safely. During this festive time of the year up to three kids at a time can participate in the customized experience. A greeting from Santa and elves that tore through Santa's village and workshop and being with an interactive meeting with the big guy and a chance to snap a self. Yet another tweak it and already upside down holiday season New York's big Halloween parade canceled. And the Thanksgiving Day parade ditching its usual route and in person spectators instead floats and performers and balloons will be filmed for TV right there in front of the Herald Square store. The New Year's Eve ball drop also going virtual. But one thing this reporter knows from my investigative days as an undercover elf but you don't. Find the meaning of Christmas under the tree you find the real meaning of Christmas where. In your car that's right. Amy your heart the Macy's Santa land act home virtual experience will be available for free. Everybody beginning Friday November 27 all the way through Christmas eat you guys everybody can see Santa. Exactly long body found that message because again it may be deaf friend the traditions are still alive they're just a little bit different this year Santa Claus is coming resume. Set up.

