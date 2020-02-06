Transcript for Major cities impose curfews to prevent looters, violence

A seventh night of chaos across the country. Protesters in. Includes overnight crashing an officer over the head by a brick working the stampede as cops and other weapons. And marchers took to the streets peacefully early in the day this powerful moment the highest ranking uniform member of the NYPD. Mealy with demonstrators. And everything at these cop to have been deadlocked for. And a community that we start and they all loved. You go back together and get still glued to out of here at former California. Quibble all over this country who are being carried. Did take this poll Rick what you look like Goldman. An eternity to violence against what many women who love the communities gas debt to an idea installment do you have folk dance. Paul deft at easily. Why would anyone breaking into its daughter in your neighborhood. Places that implies. The people in this neighborhood no lead before it gets passed and that you are Stoughton country. How does that done. And the tone with continued. Things are getting wild here at Rockefeller Center here in New York City. A they're heart clearly different world. Better yet they think with believed. Storefront shattered tempers flaring in hunches. And the late next curfew removal from twelve the chaos. Looters breaking into the iconic meets his flagship store smashing out windows and setting it on fire. It comes as protests of the west took a chaotic turn. Not villain is scared here. Peaceful protesters caught in the cross here. But the officers fired off pepper sprayed tear gas and watch games. And in California police rounded up dozens of suspects. Loading them onto buses after widespread looting and LA but this morning peaceful protesters are working to set themselves apart from the violence. Were the destruction raining down on their city is overshadowing their. Off. For the entire movement is this not about this this I believed was. Opportunist looking for where trouble. Upset them up is got broken into more upset. Days that they that have gone on. We want to control the narrative this is. On this story we want to show what we really. An official with the Los Angeles police department says officers overnight. Have taken a far more active role and taking all looters than during previous night's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.