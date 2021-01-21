Transcript for Making history

We are bold. Fearless. And ambitious. We are on Donte' it in our belief that we shall overcome. That we will rise up. Those words from a newly inaugurated vice president complex Harris and when de Harris. Smashed through glass ceiling after a glass ceiling suing her place in history. History made vice president pummel terrorists presiding over the senate and day care. That the first woman the first black woman the first woman a South Asian descent to be a heartbeat away from the presidency so help. So happening. Terrorists taking that oath with her hand planted firmly on the Bible oblique civil rights icon the Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall the vice president sharing that fist bump with the first black president Barack Obama the first second gentlemen Doug MR fireside. The bells at harris' nearby alma mater Howard University toll 49 times for the 49 BP. Followed by lift every voice and seeing the black National Anthem. The historically black college or university interval and harris' life the sister of alpha kappa alpha the nation's oldest black sorority telling members to where there are chronic pain can pearl's proclaiming January 20. Com Le. Several sorority sisters talk to Harris is deeds ago. Since their inception and these institutions have produced trailblazers. And difference makers throughout history. This moment amplifies that academic excellence HBC news. Powers drum line helping kick off inaugural celebrations escorting the vice president of the White House and diverse in modern family surrounding the woman they call mama. Overseas and India people in the vice president's ancestral village on her mother's side celebrated before the inauguration Harris says she will be speaking of her late Indian American mother. As she cemented herself in the history books across the US these images. Little girls want you met swearing and some parents using this quote from vice president Harris. Every little girl watching tonight. Sees that this is a country of possibilities. And madam vice president said while she was the first she won't be the lives. It's pretty incredible of them that pack that she is blazed her name apparently means Lotus flower garden which we know this flowers bloom above the surface and are firmly rooted. At the bottom of of a river and she says she so proud of the roots that he comes from. You know she has had a profound and she's -- quite the career going from California. Now to Washington has the vice president.

