Transcript for Making the New York subway a friendlier place

To New York City Subway system. Isn't necessarily known for its friendly games. The Thomas docs is on a mission to change that. Problem. Do you. Connect people you know listen disconnected when we're traveling Thomas coming up with did eat while you wait two chairs a table. Our. All these nice such. Reviews tarnished Jesus stations but enough room to accommodate it set up without disrupting anyone's commute anyone who wants it connects. The ability to diesel just I ask you need it what does this once. Some people sitting for just a few quick minutes as they wait for their train. It's really get. Pete let's be. Its history. I'm connects well it's an upstart he's. Despite the name date while you wait isn't about finding lot Thomas says it's about connecting with our fellow human beings we're good people that stand out. Meeting in answer to nets or power Wexler was how it from the other subway strangers grateful just to be seen and be heard it was. They an educator let us teaching because she was diagnosed with the illness and I. Considine. Paint on Jesus sitting down let me in this we will the first option the company's shoes I know. Thompson also do not really want. Now OTU weight has been ordered to series on a local channel in New York City that heartwarming message front and center. Even in the subway seats up for most of us were trying to get in there and get out of there and not in any extra time. But Kelly a little bit about what your experience is like when you are doing daily wage. All have something in common and apparently aren't aware. That you can trying to. Ali. It'll and that's how my goal when Harry decision then you can you can talk you can you can and he's got. So thomas' daily Waite series has already been nominated for a New York Emmy award for more information on the new series which premieres October 13 checking out on date while you wait dot TV guys the inventor of connect four. I wonder who won that game. Probably the invent their right if haxor. Batting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.