Mayor: Migrant crisis ‘will destroy’ New York City

Mayor Eric Adams says the city is already running a $12 billion deficit and it could cost another $12 billion to address the migrant crisis in the next few years. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has more.

September 8, 2023

