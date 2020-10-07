Now Playing: Cast of ‘Hamilton’ discusses show’s enormous popularity and impact

Now Playing: ‘Hamilton’ is now streaming on Disney+

Now Playing: New leads in Naya Rivera's disappearance

Now Playing: Shaggy says his album will be special for fans of 'Angel' and newcomers to his music

Now Playing: This is why Lisa Simpson, and the woman who plays her, are national treasures

Now Playing: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing during boat trip with son

Now Playing: Authorities believe actress drowned while boating

Now Playing: BET’s 'Sunday Best' looks to find new gospel vocalists

Now Playing: Hip-hop music and healing

Now Playing: NFL No. 1 draft pick and college football national champion quarterback Joe Burrow

Now Playing: Mariah Carey to release memoir this fall

Now Playing: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer talk to us live from their bed about ‘Expecting Amy’

Now Playing: Kanye West reveals new details on his presidential campaign and running mate

Now Playing: New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias

Now Playing: Find the perfect wedding dress in our ‘new normal’

Now Playing: Is Kanye West’s White House run realistic?

Now Playing: Exclusive premiere of the trailer for Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’