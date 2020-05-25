Transcript for Memorial Day ceremonies begin

King will cross the country. Heartfelt tributes honoring the fallen. As the nation finds a way to celebrate Memorial Day in spite of the lockdown. In Tennessee. And. Kellie Pickler joining other country artist of the grand Ole opry for a special concert we. We are grateful we know. Marines in Ohio veterans replacing worn and tattered flags on their fallen comrades grades we're gonna Garrett our best shot to. Honor all of our fallen. Bikers out of Wisconsin doing to see lending a hand after the pandemic forced most volunteers to stay home this. Coated with nineteen. Everything is being canceled meanwhile NASCAR going fallout. School hood. And I I. Giving troops a military flyover despite empty bleachers drivers. Star in our engine but it was the national Memorial Day concert that really wowed the nation has seen. And I seen Uday and. Veterans actors and musicians coming together. Celebrating what the I hope our stories inspire the young people today. To follow their dreams and should never give we the people honor the fallen men and witness and fought for our country. We honor the men and women who've paid the ultimate. Here's what every uniform you Wear. Military. Nurse doctor postal worker police firefighter tests are still heroes to me. We hold you in our hearts. We standards and he's standing by. Such a beautiful tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for that we think this afternoon thanks and a salute to everybody who served. Everyone who lost someone they don't price.

