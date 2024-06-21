MLB pays tribute to its Black pioneers

The League held its first-ever game at Rickwood Field in Alabama, the nation's oldest professional ballpark and former home to the Negro League's Birmingham Black Barons. ABC News' Danny New reports.

June 21, 2024

