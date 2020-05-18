Transcript for Mount St. Helens eruption 40 years later

May eighteenth 1980. There is no simple way to describe what we are witnessing every actor Tim every superlative applies mount saint helens is rocked by an earthquake the north base of the mountain collapses launching one of the largest debris avalanche is. Ever recorded and then for the first time in a 123. Years. The volcano erupts mount saint helens exploding with magma at the force of 15100 Hiroshima bombs. Doses. Ten times and I think we've seen. At least for new talent there that any change to the top of the mountain guests of the deal at the top of the mountain is gone the smoke plume climbing 60000. Feet into the air. The smoke and ashes covering a wide area of the Pacific northwest in Yakima Washington this morning 85 miles north of mount saint helens it was like midnight. Street lights came on automatically and many cars stalled when the ash clogged collaborators. The eruption killed 57 people and thousands of animals. Taking out 250 homes 47 bridges. And a 185. Miles of highway forty years later should we be worried that the same thing will happen again mount saint helens. Will erupt again experts say it's almost inevitable in fact scientists track an average of four to fourteen earthquakes. Within ten kilometers of the volcano every week. The good news though is that when mount saint helens does erupt again the US GS as we likely won't see another massive debris avalanche. Nor will it be a lateral blast thinks that crater that formed. From the 1980 eruption dies credible.

