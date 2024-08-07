Murder charges filed in hotel death

Four hotel security guards and staff in Milwaukee who restrained D'vontaye Mitchell on the sidewalk have now been charged with murder. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live