New National Spelling Bee champ

Dev Shah, 14, clinched the top spot after a tense back and forth with the runner up. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has the highlights.

June 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live