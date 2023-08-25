New video in murder-for-hire case

Newly released body-camera footage shows the moment police arrested the ex-wife of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in connection with his murder. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has the details.

August 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live