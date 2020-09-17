Transcript for Oregon fire traps man inside dam for days

Back in this country were expecting more gusty winds and dry conditions. Across parts of the west today fueling bill's historic wildfires this morning we have a new survival story from Oregon where one fire trapped a man inside a down. Where he works for days ABC's into PG reports. As the peachy creek fire raged outside in Detroit or again. Dam operator Mike Pomeroy was hunkered down inside he come to check on the damn that provides water to the people of Salem. Worried the fire could damage it. As the fiber approached he tried to evacuate I was driven back by smoke and flames. Have a the safety ring at by the door I was gonna let that down and make a dash toward grab the ring and jump in the river I got chased out of here. He lost all communication with the outside world trapped inside the multi level facility which was starting to fill with smoke. He said a cot and supplies in a hallway knowing if anyone were to come they find him. It was a continuous process of trying to think of things I was brainstorming. What about this what about that and try to come up with some problem. Solutions and problems. Outside the damp the beach she creek fire one of several fires of the Jackson County area destroyed nearly 2400. Residential structures multiple fires also raging in Washington in California. An overnight word that 250 US Marines sailors will now be sent to help fight the creek fire burning in central California. Back in organ with no sense of when he be able to escape pomeroys concern turned to his family. I kind of knew that they were. Very very worried about me. Nearly two days later a relief crew finally made it to the dam and with pomeroys help they got the Dan generators back on line. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers credits pummel wife or protecting the water supply for the city of Salem by preventing more damage. Kenneth Mona incredible story there Andrea I think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.