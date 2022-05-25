Paying homage to the queen through dance

Performers will be representing different decades of Queen Elizabeth’s reign to close out the Platinum Jubilee weekend. ABC News’ Will Ganss got a sneak peek of the hip-hop group tackling the 2010s.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live