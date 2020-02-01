Transcript for At least 8 people dead in Australian wildfires

Right now to the morning's other big story the deadly and devastating wildfires raging across Australia. At least eighteen people died firefighters are struggling to contain the flames many if those fires. Have been burning since September and now months later there are showing. No signs of relief. This morning dramatic new video showing people surrounded by ladies are taking a breath. Each in Australia. The massive and deadly wildfires have already burned more than twelve million acres. Blocked roads and knocked out power for thousands of people strong winds pushing the fires toward homes leading thousands of people to flee to the shoreline. So we can down the can down the State's tip to evacuate and get a success he finance. Fire truly New South Wales was forced to take shelter in their talk. When word in name in India together will we thought that it is could be eight it was brought on what we nudged the total truck noted. Dozens of homes at one coastal town were destroyed before the winds shifted staring the rest of the talent people are now returning to see what's elapsed. Really sad thing is that silence for them having vibrant youth. On my hand go but people can recognize kinds of stuff. This morning the country's prime minister urged people to be patient for those places where there is still. Stores and other assistance to to be provided it is on its white. These fires which have been burning for months are also taking a tall on livestock and wildlife. Australia's environment minister now says as many as 30% of Wallace in one heart hitting area. They have been killed in the fires on the skylab tan. Five the worst fires we've had in the past would bear. Six out of ten they thought there at twenty yet obtain. Workers at this clinic tele BC's Maggie rule lead the quality rescued this year when the worst shape they've ever seen picking for the future. Where there's a world without constant. If it continues fought since its. Really incredible images of such widespread impacts there unfortunately more bad news. Conditions for fires could get even worse forecasters say strong winds are expected to return this weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.