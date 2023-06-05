Plane with unresponsive pilot crashes, killing all 4 aboard

Fighter jets scrambled to intercept the plane, causing a sonic boom heard across the Washington, D.C., area. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

June 5, 2023

