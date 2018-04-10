Transcript for Police search for missing teacher in Maine

We turn out to search for an elementary school teacher in mean missing for four days Kristen westar appears to have vanished without a trees in the middle of the night. Dozens of searchers are using drew groans and dogs to scour the area her husband says he's trying to stay hopeful. This is the hardest thing underground did you in my life. Christian west first husband is baffled by his wife's sudden disappearance. It westar says he saw Christian when they went to bed Sunday night. When he woke up Monday morning she was gone. Jay believes she left the house on her own. I can't imagine a scenario where. Somebody. Would be able to take her from the house was house noise. And without a fight. Police say Kristen left everything behind keys phone and wallet. Family members say she was recently stressed at work and was having trouble sleeping. Searchers near Portland are focusing on a wooded area not far from the couple's home. We really haven't found any clues that would lead us to leave that she's in fact in the woods. But we're eliminating that possibility anyways Mike Roman it doesn't even know with a family but he's one of the dozens of volunteers out searching for the 47 year old teacher. Some have won my what was that hope somebody would jump up and try to help out Chris and no matter ones come home. I explained to my daughter and possibly Chris and have some worries and some thoughts and she may have tried to go so marked. Think about those things and she may have gotten lost. Her family says she has no history of mental illness. And they say would be Abbott normal for her to leave her young daughter behind.

