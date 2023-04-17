Most powerful rocket ever set to launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tempered expectations ahead of his company’s scheduled Starship rocket launch. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live