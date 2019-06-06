Transcript for Program links college seniors with senior citizens

When I went to college the typical dorm experience living in cramped quarters. Parties with fellow students. And failed attempt at flirting with the O'Brien twins when I went to Quinnipiac University 25 years ago. I lived in a dormitory with other kids my age. And Nell. Quinnipiac University as a special program where one kid. Gets to live in assisted living center with awesome people and blanch now the seniors. Get to live with senior citizens. Get it. They bring what. Eveready and they'd love and they care battle and they share that with the people that live. A student in residence program is a collaboration. Between masonic care a senior living facility and Quinnipiac University. In exchange for eight hours a week of service student participants get free housing and who I. For real this is like really yeah. I certainly do your city parks in an assisted living sense yeah music yeah. Being hunted this is there in the city. There and there really sprawling accident I need. Dorm or first department. Of Kathleen gacy is a quinnipiac university law student from Hamden Connecticut. She is participating in a program that the first of its kind in the country by oppressors was like hey Kathleen that's a program that masonic pared down their if you need to pride. I know you want to help the elderly in the for the way to do it. Responsibilities include sharing meals talents and coping with technology usually and helping someone sent back up and FaceBook they don't like Timberlake without your article in the think your wizard yes you text message now. Knoll no I'm retiring now I'm just you know lady of a hundred yen zone the program was designed to fight ageism. There's a lot of misconceptions I think that are held about. Older adults as well as Rolling Hills college students the world get an older so it's better that we start to have learned to work together and sooner rather Eleanor. I'm a 101 man suddenly a hundred into all of this six what do you want. And break down the stereotypes. That young Americans have about older Americans. And vice Versa what do you think of having college kids living around here you make this up nothing in younger. So painful line but I wouldn't won its dignity they keep it sealed their yes that is almost like having a grand. Here co stars and alumni of the program. I don't bushel may have a very old soul so when I found out about this opportunity it was something I really had to take advantage of the relationships that he and Kathleen have made and the Sonics here. Have influence their careers to his first complete transformative I really wanna go to Jack to psychiatry now. And I've kind of lived my whole life around that since I've left here Iran gang dual major in. Lie and that the NBA. I want to do other and some disability may be Elena help people who are under represented can't really afford help but they needed. Ever winning. I'm okay. Oh yeah. No she graduated she maintains her printer would back in 88 world makes her great woman. She's just nice yeah. You know what ice yet that's what she is the frigid trimming it here or just is close and doesn't agree in the college relationships that I may it I mean. Meehan about have a lot more fun than I think anyone would imagine that even came to T is graduation. I want to share that special day with hair because my senior year was such a Foreman of year for me. College parties have been replaced by bingo all right I have pain maybe Palin ticket out of everything for money. We'll be as simple life. All the eagle blue JE gold. The one thing that's the same it's the friendships I hear you dance on July another pitch again. You can you dance with me later humor. Sometimes things get a little bit crazy. You can tell in jeopardy and yeah. Double jeopardy zone convince not a resident Mahal and they like their death. It's really lets have some fun here comes the general around like what this place turns into a ghost town at seven when wielding man. You've covered rules I've been under making them up to try to get money adamantly. A hop which why aren't you play I don't. I think I don't either but having cheating but this lady that are not promising dancer. Blair and she you're really did this. And that's. And when you would you guys mind about put odds on Kanye West. Anybody because they west know. It doesn't I'm very yeah. I'd say she's. And when I'd I'd I'd I'd really don't what you fall down the Kaiser you're the only. Man that was. If you were gonna give media intensity in some advice from Kennedy thanks. That apple lady and being young and be happy Tom Kelly for ABC news in Wallingford Connecticut. That is. Aim cart while I was in no condition at twenty student lived with seeking cynical about and flags looks like. A wild time I'm here. You think they've got red solo cups there.

