Transcript for Puzzling Biden-Carter photo explained

At first glance it's a fun photo of president Biden and the First Lady alongside their predecessors in the White House. President Jimmy Carter and former Florida's Rosalyn Carter but. The longer you look it's less fine and more find the house. I've been staring at this photo for three hours I've got to go to bed back at it tomorrow the Internet. Baffled by the apparent size difference between the couple's. Adorable but am I the only one who thinks this looks like a tiny doll museum and Joseph and Jill are giants. And historic visit to the Carter's home in Georgia now going down in team history as well. Honey I shrunk the carters looks hilarious. Biden visiting Carter the current president and First Lady are six feet and 56 respectively. And the carters are 510 and 55 for perspective here's a photo of Ben Senator Biden and President Carter from 1979. Are they in the Shire is not hot house like what is going not picture. This thought and carry. Out more than anything there's a medley of errors here first problem the photo was likely taken with held wide angle lens when it does does. It distorts your screen and still objects that are closer to the camera appear a lot larger an instant and it's very likely that the black and just closer to the camera. Therefore you're law larger then you add in that flash. Light into the clean chat. And you do that he how well we're the people are eaten relations one so there's a lack of distance. Smith is says those comfy but some didn't seeds don't help the situation either but for now at least we've got this solution from Twitter. There I fixed it. The gates to the means are amazing but most importantly about this trip at the very first time a president has visited plains Georgia since Carter let's let office. And his 96 years old it's about time the special guest started traveling to camp in Al. OK guys are gonna stop of the smoke and Maris here at world news now snapped Kenneth usually makes me shrink. Up enough to be the same size but this is utterly left flank. There's value died seven but it that I they're only the size is a little of the lamp shade it looks like around here it's all smoke and here it's it's also a picnic and does the little guy. He had no problems they also news.

