Transcript for The real Robin

Rural hey man. Trading today me. This morning a little more info about the boy behind the mask in the new August issue of bat man urban legends released Tuesday. Robin coming out as bisexual the boy wonder agreeing to go out on a date with another boy this iteration of Robin named Tim Drake. Joining a few other economically LG BTQ plus characters in the DC universe. Like Kate canes catwoman hardly claim and Alan Scott. The green lantern and more recently in the marvel universe will keep coming out is by as well. Must've been would be considered since. Well perhaps not prints. At this. Comic books have long made super strong efforts to reflect the world around them rental lot the mystery woman of the jungle was the first female superhero. With super human powers to appear in print back in 1940. Doctor midnight from DC comics. Is blind and is widely considered to be the first disabled superhero character. Appearing for the first time back in 1941. The first black superhero in mainstream American comic books. Is the black panther first appearing in the fantastic floor. Back in 1966. The first African American superhero in mainstream comics Duff Belkin was introduced in Captain America. Back in 69. Million fits Maarten the writer of Batman and urban legends deciding now it's that time to shed light on it under represented community in the genre. Meg in telling poly god I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey. Tim is still figuring himself out I don't think he has the language for at all yet as far as Robin himself. His no love stories a cliff hanger of super proportions. This issue ending with Robin's friend Bernard asking. Tim Drake do you want to go on a date with mean Robbins responds. Yeah yeah I think I want that. Urban legends is an anthology series O readers won't see what happens next in that love story and Tim drinks story. Until Batman urban legends number ten. Comes out in December you guys. This is off that some port I know it sounds cliche some time to say representation but it's so abhorrent sometimes deceit yourself. In the entertainment mediums that you consume but there also fur in order to be more than accepting society. Not to say. Look at Robin I know in earning yeah art imitates life imitates art. Exactly. Now well thank you were bringing us that story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.