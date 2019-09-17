Transcript for Record-setting swim

Sarah Thomas is finally on dry land this morning the open water marathon swimmer has been fighting the churning waters of the English Channel until now. But sir I didn't just when it once or twice or even three times. She's just become the first person ever to swim the channel four times nonstop. The 37 year old Denver native began to swim on Saturday night that this win has been in the works for far longer than that. Sarah was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer back in when he seventy. She underwent chemotherapy radiation and surgery Sarah focused on this win her goal of being the first person to ever complete the 84 miles when nonstop. With her inspiration that got her through doll Sarah writing on her FaceBook page I've been waiting for this win for over two years now and have fought so hard to get here. My 100% no but I'm the best that I can be right now with what I've been through and with more fire and fight than ever. She needed it. Facing 64 degree water tends sleep deprivation jelly fish. Top current and cargo ships during this record setting swim but there's been training a long time for this. And just a few weeks ago she swim 32 miles across a lake in her native Colorado and she brought a bit of it with her on this latest endeavor. Sarah swimming with this Pavel from a pond back home which she plans and swapping with a couple from the channel. Now that she's made history. So a photo which just posted minutes ago she's showing Sarah back on dry land after. 54 hours and thirteen minutes in English Channel Sarah says this one is dedicated folks who are. Quote just starting their cancer journey and those of you who are thriving with cancer kicked firmly into the past and for everyone in between. But in any arranged really does breaking news overnight she probably made it again. For a laugh I mean little in common laps just four times. Yeah. Laughter I mean that's just incredible listen up Tunisia said that she's not 100% just yet that's not 100% then boots and I'm operating at tumors that. And I'm glad I can't even dual. Bet their rhetoric that was channel will think you Uga will be right back.

