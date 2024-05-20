Relief at the supermarket?

The Labor Department says overall grocery prices fell 2% in April, the first drop in a year. Retailers are slashing prices in the hopes of enticing customers. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has the details.

May 20, 2024

