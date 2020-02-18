Transcript for Rembrandt painting hidden in plain sight

An undiscovered piece of art history hit in in. In plain sight. Sorry nick but a revelation like this takes a little more than Levinson a blow dryer. For decades this painting hanging in the Allentown art museum titled portrait of a young woman. Was thought to be the creation of someone who studied under legendary Dutch painter Rembrandt and Rian. But all that changed when the 400 year old portrait was sent to NYU for cleaning and conservation. Sixty and by mark studio influence completely obscured by. Barry thank apartments. Act has to greeted at poker century. And it was very difficult to Obama lead at Cochran. Can surf batters painstakingly removing layer after layer of varnish and over paint the young woman getting brighter and clearer. Sean and her team using 21 century technology. Like infrared reflect docket be on the 1632. Painting. At a technology we were able to obtain next week that option brush where it. And might mean it she got crushed like that it's quite consistent. With aunt and her ex pats. Eventually uncovering Rembrandts signature. The team finally able to say it wasn't a student of Rembrandts who had painted the portrait of a young woman but the master artist himself. It's not every data you're told you have around brand new collection. It's a reverse song that we're thrilled at how. With good reason a rubber and sold at auction for 33 million dollars back in 2009. And this isn't the first time campaigning turned out to be much more than what it appeared. This painting was hanging over the stove and a French woman's kitchen when it was discovered to be an original by Renaissance master jima blew away. Which raked in 26 million bucks at auction. Color me impressed. Although the newly discovered Rembrandt could also bring in some big backed up its own the Allentown art museum wants to share their piece of art history with the world the portrait of the young woman. Is currently in their vaults it will go on public display for everyone to see starting in jail and a big shout outs in the Allentown art museum in the Lehigh Valley. Cops are being here say the hidden gem and luck now they've got one on display.

