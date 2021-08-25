Transcript for Remembering legendary drummer Charlie Watts

This morning the music world celebrating the life of Charlie Watts the man who put the rock. Into rock and roll the only rooms or broker. Learned through tough syndrome. Steady. As a rock watts the longtime drummer of The Rolling Stones playing alongside nick Jagger Keith Richards and Ronnie bush. Charlie Watts was not shown. He played in the back of the band you take long trumps. That he was the heart and soul that ban. Watts was born in Wembley in the UK in 1941. His parents said he was a pint sized percussionist even then. Tapping out tunes on the table with pieces of wood or a knife and fork. Until his parents finally bottom a drum kit. At the age of fourteen watts joining the stones in 1963. With the band for such hits as paint it black. Aftermath and I can't get no satisfaction. In addition to his musicianship. Watts became well known as a fashion plate. On Tuesday Elton John calling watts the most stylish of men and such brilliant company posh may be but not always poised. The legendary drummer once reportedly punched Mick Jagger in the face. At a hotel in Amsterdam after an inebriated jagr said the watts you're only my drummer. The duo going on to make amends and going on to making music together for decades. Watts playing drums most recently on the stones' no filter tour. When he eighteenth his three Rolling Stones Brothers paying tribute in photos this morning from Ronnie wood. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards tweeting this photo of a drum set. And a sign reading closed. Charlie Watts is survived by his daughter serafina and his beloved wife Shirley a incredibly. Incredible legacy I'll of those have hit the unassuming drummer but great that we are in the spotlight on him today. A story.

