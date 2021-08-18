Transcript for Robot parkour

When it comes apart core there is the Michael Scott version didn't quite. And then there's the outlays version. Boston dynamics releasing this video in honor of both apple is robots. Completing their complex park or obstacle course. Lawless plea on Tuesday. At least stands about fight feet tall and weighs a 190 pounds. Looking back over five years of at least videos we're always expanding and pushing the limits the Boston dynamics team says this achievement has been a long time coming. We can be frustrating sometimes the robots crash alive it's not in the robot just. Imagine leaves sightings do you hardcore it's kind of a choreographed routine. But white park core Boston dynamics tweeting that. Mark gore is the perfect sandbox for the atlas team. To experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps balance beams and vaults we push atlas to its limits to discover that next generation. Of mobility perception and athletic intelligence. Our core is a useful organizing activity for our team. Because a highlight several challenges that we fifty important. Some on line voicing their concern why does every time I watch this I feel for boating we're all gonna die. May be too much black mirror for some robo. The team at Boston dynamics saying this achievement and the future should inspire hope. Not fear it. Extremely hard to but it's also very rewarding you know it's like. It wouldn't want to be somewhere where I'm not working on like super hard problem. Something to celebrate. No doubt. A spokesperson for Boston dynamics saying I find it hard to imagine a world twenty years from now where there aren't capable mobile robots that will move with grace reliability. And work alongside humans to enrich our lives I hope that demonstrations like this provide a small glimpse of what's possible you guys. So those are a lot tonight he's practicing part war but I'm practicing hitting on Mike Tyson if they try to come near me on the house but just I don't know. Motor skills at.

