Transcript for Schools closing early

This morning schools around the country calling it quits. I think it's the best decision to make sense today is very difficult the challenges over mode learning taking their tool on students parents and teachers. It's hard to manage this time that your students have the time that you need. I call and Amy should be on all. On the juggling act districts in Washington DC and Georgia are among those deciding to close up their academic shop three weeks early. It's hard not to pay attention to teachers write it and now in New York City is revising its student rating system we have to recognize that some kids are having a tougher time because this crisis for. Elementary and middle schools letter grades have been traded for either meeting standards or needs improvement. While high school is now have the option to be marked on a pass fail system schools also plan to offer summer courses to help students who've fallen behind. Meanwhile in California we are. Considering the prospect of an even earlier school year the governor is already looking to make up for lost time. It's early as late July early August still win ever school resumes in will most likely be a very different experience for students. A draft memo from the CDC obtained by the Associated Press recommends schools keep desks at least six feet apart. Do away with field trips and have students eat lunch in their classrooms. Instead of the cafeteria. And this morning and WABC learned that one of the largest bus company's near New York City officially closed and laid off hundreds of its workers. Meaning no one knows how kids who actually ride the bus leaving get to school when they do all it can't Mona. No doubt this is hard for so many parents and students are just trying to navigate. What's become the normal now the new normal of how to educate kids at home. From K through twelve to college students a lot. And certainty in unanswered questions as they returned.

