-
Now Playing: Scripps National Spelling Bee begins
-
Now Playing: Young girls hit with foul ball at Cubs-Astros game
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller finally speaks
-
Now Playing: Scripps National Spelling Bee round 2
-
Now Playing: Growing calls for impeachment
-
Now Playing: World's tiniest baby
-
Now Playing: Fans and players pay tribute to Bill Buckner
-
Now Playing: Trump ends 4-day trip to Japan
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 3 recap
-
Now Playing: Catastrophic tornado touches down near Dayton, Ohio
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams' on-court fashion statement
-
Now Playing: Hero's flight
-
Now Playing: Measles patient may have exposed travelers
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Brightburn' and 'Aladdin'
-
Now Playing: Top car gadgets
-
Now Playing: Celebrities deliver commencement speeches
-
Now Playing: Television special revisits Norman Lear classics
-
Now Playing: Graduate goes from patient to doctor
-
Now Playing: Lyft adding panic button for riders
-
Now Playing: Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode