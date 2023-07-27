Senate leader freezes mid-sentence

Senator Mitch McConnell is downplaying concerns about his health after appearing to suddenly be unable to speak to reporters at a news conference. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

July 27, 2023

