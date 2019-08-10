Transcript for Serial killer’s chilling confessions

This is the man the FBI calls the most prolific serial killer in US history. Send a little has confessed and 93 murders between 1970. And 2005 and newly released interviews to 79 year old were called vivid details about the killing us. The murder scenes stretching from coast to coast like coming to Kentucky in 1984. How important shoes she would love. Is. Commission should lose. She we will one. Through North Little Rock, Arkansas in the early ninety's. Get hurt me oh. New Orleans in 1982. We're who met her. Clothes and books. Groups is. Hughes. Groups. Regardless of bird. Some of the details are disturbing. 20 my. Pure bliss. Little remembers where he wants the car he was driving on specifics about each victim he draws pictures of the women he killed. Many were involved in prostitution and drugs and tell your job here. She's twenty it cool. She's a black male dressed up as a female. How haul us machine during the class. Six little's imprisoned for the rest of his life convicted of three murders in California but the FBI hopes are releasing these unconfirmed confessions and someone will come forward with details record close each case. And write a final chapter for the serial killer responsible for more deaths. And Jeffrey Dahmer John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy combined. Disturbing showing doesn't even begin to disk. Barack Jeffrey Dahmer at this is incredible it really is when you think about just how he was able to just give does. The city need help to give other families closure they believe him on fifty. But again he has confessed to nine V three or so. And to learn more about the victims as a link on our website W and M fans dot com we urge you to go. Go see that and also to learn more about these victims of these any of them women and friends who thoughts were taken so just so disturbing there.

