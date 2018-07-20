Transcript for Severe weather hits Iowa

And central Iowa is cleaning up this morning after tornadoes touched down east and to Malloy and this is just one of them forming and malaria you can see it kicking up debris on the road ahead. It was one of at least five tornadoes in that area. Oh my god cameras were rolling is devastating tornadoes touched down in Iowa homes were ripped apart in bond rant about thirteen miles outside of to mowing. Honey get inside. They're just does whatever else they are different growth. Houses are going. Watch as the violent wind topples a clock tower. In nearby Palo workers at a manufacturing plants at a factory is virtually destroyed. There is significant structural damage in personal property damage across the premier campus in the factory's parking lot the employees' cars are piled up on top of each other. Witnesses say at least one tornado was on the ground for several minutes but solid just be Flickr and how that and then a lot of debris coming up on the and that's only site evacuated around our area all -- sol was just a mile wide. Dark cloud I could see the rotation and everything it just filled with dread and all along. This morning a state of emergency is in effect in Marshall town where witnesses say. Every business on the city's main street. Has some sort of damage Jordy talk of our Cedar Rapids station is there take a look at this damage this is the roof apple one of the homes in town. Other houses have that windows broken inciting ripped opt. All because of that Hoover to storm. Known. Oh man. Oh come mind. This driver and malaria captured a tornado moving across the road after tearing apart a building debris everywhere. And weather threat unfortunately isn't over yet for that area we will have a forecaster AccuWeather in just a few minutes.

