Transcript for Sharp increase in coronavirus cases across US

Of the thousands of US patients with coup bid 192. Are now members of congress. Florida congressman Mario Diaz Allard in you talk congressman been McCadam straight be attending physician saying other members who made contact with the two are low risk. This comes as the senate passed a release til Wednesday now lawmakers moving into phase three finding ways to quickly put money in the hands of Americans. I view it as a yeah. In two cents a wartime president. The president is pushing congress to approve a massive trillion dollar plus economic recovery package. It could include 500 billion dollars in direct payments to Americans two rounds of checks sent out on April 6 and may eighteenth. 300 billion for small businesses and a fifty billion dollar bailout for the hard hit airline industry. But any deal would have to be worked out with Democrats and now the president is prepared to invoke the defense production act a Korean War era law allowing the president to direct American industries to produce critically needed medical equipment in protective gear. We are all in this together and we'll come through together. It's the invisible enemy doctors are warning they expect to see a surge in cases over the next four to five days as more tests come back. But say critical protective gear is running low and putting them in danger. York city's mayor saying the president's actions coming far too early to tell our president trump at this point is the Herbert Hoover of his generation there's a massive national crisis going on and he is consistently. Late. And and very ill marginal or what he does. Senator senator Mitch McConnell saying that senate Republicans will move at court warp speed to craft a one trillion dollar economic stimulus package saying the deadline for that is this morning. Kenneth.

