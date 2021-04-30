New signs of hope in fight against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 30% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated, and COVID cases have fallen in the last week. ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports.
1:58 | 04/30/21

