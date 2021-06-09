Transcript for Stanley Tucci’s cancer battle

Well. He's been a Hollywood star for decades. And that's my problem. Oh wait no. I don't know. No Stanley Tucci revealing his battle with cancer. Telling Vera magazine that three years ago doctor started tumor at the base of his tongue saying quote it was too big to operate so they had to do high dose radiation and chemo. The actor sharing that the intense treatment caused him to nearly missed his children's graduation saying I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins high school graduation. But instead of endeavors to remove US has no experience saying people don't really it's. Stoplights and much Peterson this don't like his soon. Just a suggestion. The six year old Tucci revealing he initially did not want to seek treatment after watching his first wife Kate. Battled breast cancer she passed away from the disease in 2009. Quote I vowed I'd never do anything like that because my first wife died of cancer and a watcher go through those treatments for years was horrible it's still hard. After eleven years steel. And it will always been our. The actors saying his treatment was successful and the cancer is unlikely to return. The experience giving him a new outlook on life saying quote cancer makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. You still want to get ahead and get things done. And she is definitely getting things done he'll appear in a new king's men movie later this year and CNN's series searching for Italy is returning for a second season.

