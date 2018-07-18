Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Family mystery solved

OK so the number of people using genealogy searches is only increasing and sometimes those searches lead to amazing results. And even you family members case in point ABC's own whit Johnson spoke to Brad milking and that his own discovery good morning Brett. Hey guys this is an incredible story police say they assault a lot of cold cases lately by using genealogy right. Well the guy was covered a lot of these stories here is ABC's whit Johnson. But recently he submitted his own DNA to a genealogy service. And solved a mystery his own family had been facing for years see which dad was adopted to know who is biological parents work. Well one whit got back his DNA test results something extraordinary happened there is this other profile. And it said possible first cousin. And I thought about a for a second and to my knowledge of how many first cousins. So I clicked that profiled. And this. Name and a picture popped up I didn't even look at the name. The picture completely blew my mind it was a picture a man who looked exactly like my back in that moment within an instant. I knew this man had to be my dad's brother. He all of a sudden which finds out he has a new uncle and his dad who'd always been told you'll never know the truth about your family suddenly has a new brother. And you guys think it's even crazier because wit together with a Stanley found out there was another brother that's right three Brothers. All adopted all from the same month he got to hear this story on start here early this morning ticket out an apple podcasts if river podcasting app. Can it's Diane such a cool story Bret thank you.

