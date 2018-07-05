'Start Here' podcast: Hard road ahead for Haspel

More
President Trump could really use a drama-free confirmation hearing on Wednesday for his nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel. That's not what he's getting. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:51 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Hard road ahead for Haspel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54984920,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Hard road ahead for Haspel","duration":"1:51","description":"President Trump could really use a drama-free confirmation hearing on Wednesday for his nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel. That's not what he's getting. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-hard-road-ahead-haspel-54984920","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.