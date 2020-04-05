Transcript for 7 more states to ease restrictions today

The entire country trying to enforce social distancing has frustrations mount. Admissibility yeah this Texas park ranger trying to break up a credit lake Austin shoved in the water. A New York City at least 100 social distancing summons issued. Including this confrontation between plainclothes police and a group on the street. The altercation escalating ending with one officer taking out his stun gun. The NYP seen in the incident is under investigation. Amid these simmering tensions governors struggling to determine the best path forward Mississippi halted plans to reopen after seeing a single day record of nearly 400 new cases on Friday that one day will the governor saying that's spike was due to receiving a lot of test results follow a one time and governors also taking different approaches on facial masks. New York governor Andrew Cuomo emphasizing their importance say masks are non negotiable. It's not the most attractive. Garment ever created. So warrants. Well I don't lie you know it feels uncomfortable allowing natural so why. But Ohio's governor Mike DeWine back down from his mandatory mask order. Became clear to me that that was used to bridge due for people works were not going to accept the government tell them. What to do his fear is already proven true in other states. An Oklahoma one city reversing mask requirements after officials say store and restaurant employees were threatened with violence in Maryland dozens gathered demanding businesses reopen despite a steady increase in cases sadly we had far more people died yesterday in Maryland and we have protesters in Arizona at least three sheriffs say they will not fully enforced stay at home mortars I think you can make. Clear claimed it got a pulse Somalis and the reopening of beaches also opposing a big dilemma in California. LA in Orange County beaches still completely shut down despite protests. Yes city officials handing out masks to beach goers in Massachusetts. But in Texas I am not a proud speeches jam packed no social distancing and no masks to be seen. This week several states will begin easing restrictions but in different ways Florida Missouri and Kansas will start opening restaurants but it different capacities. Indiana will start to open retail stores but it only 50% capacity a New Hampshire will start to allow more health services and elective procedures. Can happen on a back to you Andrea thank you.

