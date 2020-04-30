Transcript for More states planning to reopen

This morning to Florida is the latest state announcing plans to gradually reopen. I deliberately aired on the side. Take being measured steps. Kind of even a baby step to return to. Not normal where we were but but to start us on the road to to a brighter day. Beginning Monday restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen but only at 25%. Capacity and they'll have to maintain social distancing. But the reopening plans exclude a three hard hit counties in South Florida. Including Miami Dade nationwide eleven states have already lifted restrictions. With seven more to follow by the end of this week. Amid these difficult decisions the economic tension is getting thick. I can guaranteed. To continue like me. I figured off every mile this morning the Labor Department is expected to report. Then another 3.5. Million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Bringing the total to more than thirty million people since the pandemic began in the states that remain closed many business owners say they're fed up. They can't determine what to do this hair stylists in North Carolina is reopening despite the governor's stay at home order. I've got my Clorox grandma why my disaffected Bart Scott life I have all of the eighties. That active steps to do to keep you healthy and in San Francisco similar concerns. I am not. More worried about they guaranteed loss I'm going to take if I continue to stay close in Texas this salon owner opening despite a court issued restraining order but owners know that opening up shop won't alleviate legitimate fear among their employees. When I talked to my employees obviously they're afraid I'm afraid. And I think that we should be we'll see how. Mini states that have reopened are now telling workers. They'll lose unemployment benefits if they refuse to return to their jobs meanwhile in states like Illinois steel in the grips of this crisis middle. Workers on the front lines seat with their own eyes people are growing restless. We've got all these people that want to get out they want to get back to the norm. Of what society was before cope with ninety people aren't realizing they don't see we'll be CNN BD pieces. We work so so hard to keep that that line down to lower it. And is it going to be worse because we're opening things up. Now people are certainly looking forward to summer of this economy will make things feel different. Here in York the mayor is already saying that even if things turn around. The warmer months. The city doesn't have the plans for the money to open staples like beaches or school.

