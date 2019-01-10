Transcript for Student athlete law

We turn now to the potential game changer in college sports a new law in California would. Allow student athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents that law to fight a longstanding rule that bans college players from getting paid even as. Universities bring in billions of dollars in revenue. How possible game changer in the big business of college sports. This is one of the most significant days in the history. Of intercollegiate athletics college athletes bring in billions of dollars for universities but Dayton never see our opinions it. NCAA rules do not allow athletes to be paid young to cough up attending the university through scholarships. But now California governor Gavin Newsom has sight of so called fear paying for plane law while appearing on LeBron James HBO show uninterrupted. Not once. Did they talk about the needs of these kids when they even listen to you your will they listen to the Illinois after a sign that the new law does not mean players will be directly paid from the universities it means college athlete ain't California. Could high your agent get shoe deals or other endorsement. And get paid for a signing autographs or memorabilia the debate over Paine College athletes has got more heated in recent years with athletes like NBA star dream on green. Arguing that colleges have capitalized off their talent robot so don't tell us simply will be ripped off it's obvious in his college please be and ripped off. The NCAA admits that improvement needs to happen but is defame think its business model saying. This new law already is creating confusion for current and future student athletes coaches administrators and campus is. And not Justin California. The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban is speaking out against the California law saying it turns athlete in two employees. When it comes to playing in pain players as employees. And you have to ask yourself what happens at the get fired. You know what happens if you want to fire do we want to start firing student athletes critics also say the law would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage but analysts predict other state. Both soon followed Steve. For the first time someone is fighting back someone is saying to the NCAA you can't rule college athletics in the same tired hackneyed way. The law doesn't take effect until 20/20 three BN CAA says it is considering next steps you know we're jet if there are steps will include legal action.

