Transcript for Suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego

This morning a tragedy at sea at least four people have died and dozens are hospitalized after their boat capsized off California. The debris now washing onto the beach as authorities reveal who was behind this. The call came in Sunday morning a boat off the San Diego coast appear to be in trouble. You've airport a forty foot trawler crown. But multiple persons in order. More than two dozen people tossed into the water as her boat flipped over. Then broke apart on the rocks this was a mass rescue operation that turned into a mass casualty incident. At about thirty rescues. When the boat vessel broke up on the reef nearly 101 responders raced to the scene. They have to probably both about their buck doubled yet you don't have to rescue. A total of 29 people found but officials say there was no manifest for the boat so they don't know exactly how many people were on board. Along one pier several teens could be seen performing chest compression and administering oxygen. US Coast Guard helicopters rescued some victims from the water wrapping them in blankets and bringing them to dry land. Federal officials saying they think the boat may have come from Mexico. Every indication from our perspective is that this with a smuggling vessel. You smuggle migrants in the United States legally. We do have. The boat captain in custody he's a bit out of it but he is he is speaking to two agents on scene. Several of the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment later some were seen leaving the hospital in the custody Border Patrol. Investigators are now collecting the pieces of the wreckage that washed up on shore. This tragedy the latest in a string of human smuggling investigations this past Friday police in covering a possible smuggling operation. At this home in Houston after ninety immigrants were found packed inside. Some with covad nineteen symptoms. No arrests were immediately reported and this past march 13 people were killed in this horrific SUV collision near the Mexico border. Police saying the back seats have been removed. And 25 migrants were packed inside border officials recently announced more patrols on the coast to deter smugglers. It's on 92% increase on maritime and a tensions in the last year.

